Youth And Kin Booked For Abducting, Assaulting Young Woman In Bhopal's Misrod |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from a hotel and assaulted by her boyfriend and his kin on suspicion of her having an affair with another youth.

The incident took place under Misrod police station limits on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, police said.

According to reports, the woman, a resident of Awadhpuri, had been in a relationship with the main suspect, Shubham, for several years, and they were planning to marry soon. However, after she recently started a job, she developed a friendship with another man, which reportedly led to suspicion and tension in her relationship with Shubham.

On Wednesday, Shubham allegedly received information that the woman was at a hotel. He, along with his family members, reached the hotel, forcibly entered the room and physically assaulted her. The suspects then allegedly called the woman s male friend to the location and assaulted him as well.

The suspects then forcibly abducted the woman and took her to their residence in Barkheda Pathani, where she was reportedly assaulted again before being released after several hours.

The victim later approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, Misrod police have registered a case against Shubham, Amit Kashyap, Shailesh Kashyap and Neha. Police officials said the case has been registered for abduction, assault and molestation.