Young Woman Booked For Cyberbullying And Defaming Family In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhola Mandir police on Saturday registered a case against a young woman for allegedly cyberbullying a 50-year-old woman and her family through fake social media accounts, leading to severe mental harassment and reputational damage.

According to the complaint filed by a 50-year-old woman, the accused, identified as Ruhi alias Aliya, created two fake Instagram profiles and uploaded morphed obscene photographs of the complainant and her daughter.

The posts were accompanied by offensive captions allegedly tarnishing the family's image among relatives and residents of the locality.

Police said the accused also allegedly visited the family's residence, where she abused members of the household and issued threats.

She reportedly threatened to kidnap the complainant's daughters and warned that she would take her own life and falsely implicate the family in a criminal case.

The complainant stated that she had earlier approached police on May 29 regarding similar acts of intimidation and public nuisance. Despite receiving a warning, the accused allegedly continued the harassment.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and started an investigation.