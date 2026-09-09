Young & Tall Sidhi Patwari Nilesh Namdev Takes Pickaback From Elderly Man To Cross Stream; VIDEO Sparks Uproar Amid Villagers

Sidhi Patwari Nilesh Namdev Takes Pickaback rom Elderly Man To Cross Stream, Villagers Demand Action | VIDEO | X

Sidhi Viral Video: A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi triggered widespread criticism and raised serious questions over the behaviour of a government official. In the incident, a Patwari allegedly rode over an elderly man (65-year-old) for a pickaback to cross a stream in Mata Gram Panchayat, so that his clothes and shoes remained clean. The incident sparked anger, with villagers calling the act disrespectful and comparing it to practices followed during the British era. Sidhi Patwari stream crossing video drew strong reactions online, while villagers approached the Sidhi Collector and Jan Sunwai, demanding action against the patwari.

मध्यप्रदेश के सीधी जिले से एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसने सरकारी कर्मचारियों की कार्यशैली और संवेदनशीलता पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। वायरल वीडियो में माटा ग्राम पंचायत के पटवारी नीलेश नामदेव नाला पार करने के लिए बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति के कंधे पर बैठा नजर आ रहा है।



बताया जा रहा है कि… pic.twitter.com/GfUiGPvMdO — खुरपेंच बुंदेलखंड (@Khurpenchbundel) September 8, 2026

Patwari Nilesh Namdev Faced Criticism Over Sidhi Viral Video

According to information from the village, the elderly man was identified as Lalba Kewat. The viral video allegedly showed Lalba Kewat carrying Patwari Nilesh Namdev on his shoulders while crossing the stream.

Villagers alleged that the patwari used the elderly man’s shoulders to cross the water so that his shoes did not get wet. The stream crossing video later spread widely on social media and drew strong reactions and criticism.

Several villagers described the incident as humiliating and disrespectful towards Lalba Kewat. They alleged that the elderly man was treated “like a horse” and was made to carry the government official across the stream.

The Patwari controversy also led to comparisons with the British era, with some villagers saying such behaviour reflected an insulting attitude towards ordinary citizens. They said the incident was not only disrespectful to the elderly man but also an insult to the entire village. Sidhi viral video is imposing pressure to probe Patwari misconduct allegation

Villagers Demanded Action, Submitted Complaint to Sidhi Collector and Jan Sunwai

Following the viral video MP, villagers reportedly submitted complaints during Jan Sunwai and also approached the Sidhi Collector. They demanded action against Patwari Nilesh Namdev and urged the district administration to investigate the matter.

The villagers' demand for action further intensified the debate surrounding the conduct of government employees. While many social media users criticised the incident as insensitive, some suggested that the situation should also be examined in the context of the circumstances at the time.

Authorities had not taken a final view on the matter, and villagers demanded appropriate action after a detailed examination of the incident.