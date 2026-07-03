Young Man, Woman Found Hanging From Tree In Sheopur; Police Probe Underway

Young Man, Woman Found Hanging from Tree on Sheopur Hillock; Police Probe | Representative Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a young man and woman were found hanging from a tree on a small hill in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, as reported on Friday.

The incident happened in the secluded 'Siddh Baba Pahadiya' area near Bhainsai village under Vijaypur police station area of ​​Sheopur.

Residents spotted the bodies hanging from the tree on Friday morning, sparking an immediate stir across the locality.

Upon receiving the information, a large number of villagers gathered at the site, and the Vijaypur police were promptly informed of the incident.

Police arrived at the scene immediately and conducted a thorough inspection.

The police are also gathering information about the identity of the deceased youth and girl, their mutual relationship and their activities before the incident.

It remains unclear whether this is a case of suicide or if there are other underlying reasons; consequently, the police are investigating every possible angle.

A forensic science team has been summoned to the site to scientifically collect evidence and examine every detail.

Locals are being questioned, and potential evidence in the vicinity is being examined. Authorities will also utilise CCTV footage or other technical evidence if available in the area.

The Siddh Baba Pahadiya area is secluded, resulting in minimal public movement.

Police believe the post-mortem report and forensic findings will reveal the actual cause of death.

Police officials state that the matter is currently being investigated from every angle. The circumstances surrounding their deaths will only become clear once the forensic report, post-mortem report, and other evidence are analysed.

The police have indicated that full details of the case will be disclosed only after the investigation is complete.