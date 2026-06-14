Yoga Professors And Ayurvedic Doctors To Showcase Origins Of Yoga Through Play | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga professors and Ayurvedic doctors will showcase the origins of Yoga through a play for the first time in the country.

They will perform 10 different yoga asanas, including Tadasan, Pranayam, Pachhimotasan, Surya Namaskara and Dhyan, as solutions to problems like anger, lack of concentration and knee pain to the audience through the one-hour-long play, Aadiyogi.

Directed and scripted by Nitin Tejraj, the play will be staged on International Day of Yoga (June 21) in the city.

In a unique experiment, Nirantar Theatre Group in the city has joined hands with an Ayurveda College and Hospital in Bhopal to produce the play.

In the play, Head of the Department Dr Mohit Tawar plays the role of Aadiyogi, Dr Shailesh Jain as Rishi Bhardwaj and Dr Vijay Panwar as Rishi Vashishth. They all will perform on stage for the first time.

Tejraj, who is pursuing a PhD on the relationship between Yoga and theatre, said that he scripted the play after a year-long study of Vedic and Puranic texts.

It will be the first time in the country, even in the world, where a play on the origins of Yoga will be staged.

It is also for the first time that two shows of the same play with different casts will be staged at two different places in the city, he said.

The play opens in the Himalayas where Saptarishis have been performing penance for 84 years.