Collector Orders Probe Into Enemy Properties Of Bhopal Nawab | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra has issued an order for a probe into enemy properties. A circular has been issued to the SDM of Bairgarh, TT Nagar, Kolar, Huzur and Govindpura in this matter.

Social activist Amitabh Agnihotri had submitted a memorandum seeking a probe.

As per the circular, the entire property of Hamidullah Khan and his heirs and the property of Abida Sultan, including Maple House, Riaz Manzil and Nani Ki Haveli, will be probed.

In 2022, the Bhopal Collector had issued a probe order in the matter of the enemy property of Bhopal Nawab Hamidullah Khan and his heirs and Abida Sultan.

The government already clarified in 2015 that the rightful heir to these properties was Nawab Hamidullah Khan's daughter, Abida Sultan, who moved to Pakistan.

The descendants of his second daughter, Sajida Sultan, including Saif Ali Khan and his family, are now claiming these properties.

The dispute over Bhopal royal properties involving actor Saif Ali Khan and other descendants of the last Nawab of Bhopal stems from his great-aunt Abida Sultan, who migrated to Pakistan in 1950.

Former Principal Secretary, Revenue, Mala Shrivastava, in her report, revealed that the Nawab family possessed land across 13 villages totalling 2,870.41 acres, all of which was recorded as personal property.

The report, which was filed in 2002, identified land in Halalpura (68.53 acres), Borwan (102.35 acres), Laukhedi (123.41 acres) and Shahar Bhopal (255.45 acres), which were listed under the names of Hamidullah Khan, Aftab Jehan Begum and Abida Sultan, dating back to 1959.