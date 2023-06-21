Yoga Day 2023: Sudharshan Chakra Corps Organises A Grand Event; Officers, Jawans & Families Perform Yoga

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable celebration of physical and mental well-being, the Sudharshan Chakra Corps organised a grand event on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.

The Officers, Jawans and families from all station units of Bhopal and units spread across Pune, Aurangabad, Secunderabad, Saugor, Jhansi and Naseerabad also participated in a rejuvenating Yoga session. The event was aimed to promote health, unity and inner harmony amongst the armed forces fraternity. NCC Cadets, Students from APS and Agniveer Recruits also participated in the event.

The enthusiastic participation was very encouraging to see that people are adopting Yoga as a daily life routine to bring in good health, harmony and wellbeing into their lives.