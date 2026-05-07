Year Gone, Shah Yet To Face Action For His Comments On Col Sophia Qureshi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is celebrating the anniversary of Operation Sindoor as a symbol of victory. The party leaders changed the DP of their social media accounts and made it Operation Sindoor on the pattern of their central counterparts.

Together with the celebrations, the comments of minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sophia Quereshi are back in the memory.

Shah made an objectionable statement against Colonel Quereshi last year, and the issue went to from the High Court to the Supreme Court. The government formed an SIT to probe the case, but neither the government nor the BJP acted against Shah.

Shah made a statement on the religion of Colonel Qureshi at a meeting in Mhow, calling her a sister of terrorists.

His statements sparked protests across the country, and the opposition sought his resignation from the cabinet.

Similarly, taking an exception to the statement, the High Court directed the government to register an FIR against him.

Shah filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which stayed the hearing in the HC and directed the government to set up an SIT.

According to sources, during the preliminary inquiry, the SIT found Shah guilty and sought permission from the government for prosecuting him.

The SC directed the state government to take a decision fixed time limit for it, but afterwards, neither the apex court gave any date for hearing nor the state government gave permission for prosecuting Shah.

One year has passed since the incident took place, but Shah remained unscathed despite his objectionable comments about a woman officer of the Indian Army.

But to save his ministerial berth, Shah tendered apologies in different ways, and ahead of the date of every hearing, Shah seeks an apology before the press.