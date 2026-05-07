Bhopal: BJP Functionaries Of Corporations, Boards And Authorities To Work For Party | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders who got political appointments in corporations, boards, and authorities will also work for the party.

BJP's state unit president will ask these office-bearers to work for the party, too.

An orientation workshop will be held for those who got the political appointments to tell them how to work in corporations, boards, and authorities.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the ministers to discuss with the chairmen, deputy chairmen, and members how to take the corporations, boards, and authorities ahead.

After the political appointments, the organisation does not generally use the politicians for other work.

As they are busy with the daily activities of the corporations, they barely have any time to work for the party.

Because the BJP does not want it this time, it will keep the leaders busy in organisational work, too.

Forty leaders were adjusted in corporations, boards, authorities, and commissions.

There will be some more political appointments in the coming days, and once the process is over, the party will organise the orientation programme.