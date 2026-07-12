Year After Demolition Proposal, Unsafe Government School Building Still Standing In Sehore | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A government school in Ahmadpur village in the district has been in a dilapidated state for a long time.

The Education Department sent a proposal to the district administration to bulldoze the building a year ago, but it is still standing, posing danger to lives of villagers.

Classes are being held in the new building. Villagers alleged that some people had stolen the costly items, like doors and windows from the school building.

Because it is raining in the district, the building may fall any day. When the issue was put up before the cluster in charge Milan Malviya, he said the department had sent proposal for dismantling building a year ago. He further said he would speak to the senior officials about it.

Panchayat secretary Dharmendra Pathak said a contract had been given for dismantling the building and the work would be done in a day or two.

Sarpanch has taken out the costly items from the school and kept in his office, Pathak said.