Yadav Most Educated CM In Country, Says ADR Report |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remains the most educated chief minister in the country.

The fact came to light after ADR released a report about 31 chief ministers across the country.

According to the report, only three chief ministers -- Mohan Yadav (MP), Hemant Biswa Sarma (Assam), and Samrat Choudhary (Bihar) -- possess doctorate.

When the Free Press sifted through the report, it came to light that Yadav remained the most educated CM.

Choudhary has an honorary doctorate degree, and he has done a pre-foundation course from Madurai Kamraj University. His educational qualifications have raised many questions.

Sarma has passed an MA in political science and an LLB and done a PhD. On the other hand, Yadav has passed a BSc, an MA in political science, an LLB, an MBA, and a PhD.

Among the chief ministers of other states, one has passed a diploma, nine have done post-graduation, six have professional graduation, seven have graduation, three have passed class 12, and two have completed class 10.

ADR also spoke about the properties of the chief ministers. In terms of owning properties, Yadav's name stands in the sixth position on the list.

Yadav, who owns properties worth Rs 42 crore and has a debt of Rs 8 crore, earns Rs 24 lakh annually.

In terms of owning properties, Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivkumar remains on top. He has properties worth Rs 1,413 crore; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu owns properties worth Rs 931 crore; Tamil Nadu CM B. Joseph Vijay has properties worth Rs 648 crore; Arunachal CM Prema Khandu has properties worth Rs 332 crore; and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio possesses properties worth Rs 46 crore.

According to the report, Yadav has no criminal cases against him. Out of 31 chief ministers, 14 have criminal cases. Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy has the highest number of criminal cases 89 against him.