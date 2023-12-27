‘Wrong Attitude Of Candidates, Organisation Led To Congress’s Fall,’ Says DCC President | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party faced defeat because of wrong attitude of candidates and working of organisation, said District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at the meeting held at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was taken by AICC leader and state incharge Jitendra Singh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, senior party leaders Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachouri among others. Patwari is holding series of meetings with party workers with an eye on Lok Sabha election to be held next year.

The DCC presidents shared their experiences and cited reasons for party’s debacle in recently held Assembly elections. They said candidates did not coordinate with party organisation. The organisation was ignored and candidates campaigned the way they wanted.

As a result, party lost. A district president said Congress oscillation between soft Hindutatva and hard Hindutatva confused party workers and voters. “If the party will continue with secular ideology, minority leaders will support Congress,” he said.

Others complained about the sabotage in Assembly election. MPCC member Kantilal Bhuria asked presidents to submit written complaints so that party can take action against those at fault.