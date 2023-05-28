Writing Tools: Prepositions are pesky, but add a peg of firewater to your sentence

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If our purpose were to give a learner his first idea of a preposition, we might say that it is a word which expresses the relation of one thing to another in respect of place or position – Samuel Ramsey

Prepositions, though pesky, add a peg of firewater to a dull sentence. So, placing prepositions at a proper place is an art. But to achieve that dexterity, one has to work hard for years, since prepositions reply to our four basic questions: where, when, why and how.

Apart from that, two things are accommodated to prepositions: the sense intended by the writer and the idiom imposed by custom.

When we speak of a death caused by a disease, we say: “He died of malaria.” On the other hand, if we speak of death caused by something else, we say, “He died from hunger.” Both the prepositions – of and from – speak of the cause of death; yet, one is suitable to one context, and one to another.

There are many similar examples. “I cannot see the matter in the same light as you” and “I cannot see the matter from your point of view.” Nevertheless, we cannot say, “I cannot see the matter from the same light as you,” or “in your point of view” because it would be against the idiom.

Let’s begin with at and in: “At relates to a small extent of space or time; “in” to a wider extent.

According to Shorter Oxford English Dictionary (SOED), “at” expresses an approximate or vague spatial or local position. Figuratively, it is used with proper names or places, especially of towns and usually those which are of public or private importance.

It further says: “At” expresses position or distance in relation to a point of orientation. It is also used with cardinal points of the compass to indicate parts of the country or the quarter of the wind.

I Barrow: At a point given A to make right AG.

E Hemingway: I found the major sitting at a table in the bare room.

It also expresses practical connection with a place, but frequently with articles omitted.

Charles Dickens: What the person at chapel says.

If we say, “The end is at hand,” we mean something is very close. On the other hand, if we say, “The work is in hand,” we mean something is being done and the stage of completion is unspecified.

Many people may say, “He is now living at Paris.” But the correct usage is, “He is living in Paris.”

“In,” as SOED defines, “means motion from a point outside a space to a point inside it; so as to pass into a place or a medium, especially a building or a room. It also expresses motion in the direction of some point, specified or implied to a position attained by coming from outside, near to some point or limit.”

J Conrad: I went in and sat down.

Time: Mass communication is out, personal communication is in.

It is always correct to say: “In a country, either at or in a city, town, or village; “at,” if the place is regarded as a point and “in” if it is inclusive.

James Chaplin Fernald wrote: “In England the use of in before towns and cities is more restricted than in the United States; the distinctions observed there between “at” and “in” often seem arbitrary.”

A few authors can make that distinction, because “at” is less definite than “in.” Since “at” does not prominently allude to “interior,” it may signify anywhere. For instance, “at the church” may mean “in,” or “near” the church.

It is proper to use at before the names of small towns, villages, foreign cities far remote, and houses, as, “He lived at Gopalpur, lectured at Narayanganj and died at Munshipur.”

On the contrary, “in” should be used before the names of the great geographical or political divisions of the globe, countries, and large cities, as, “He lives in Jaipur, teaches in Delhi and sings in Bhopal.”

“At” should be used before the number of a street and “in” (not on) before the name of the street.

The officer was found at the court house in Jaipur Street.

Read Also Writing Tools: Participle at beginning of sentence confuses readers