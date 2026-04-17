World’s First Snake Census To Begin In MP After WII Survey Gets Clearance | Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The decks have been cleared for a pioneering snake estimation project in Madhya Pradesh. The state forest department has granted permission to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to dispatch a team to carry out the scientific study across the state.

Interacting with Free Press, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L. Krishnamurthy confirmed that WII teams are set to visit the state following the formal approval.

The forest department had previously allocated funds to the WII for this project, which is being hailed as the first of its kind both nationally and globally. To date, no documented scientific estimation of snake populations has been conducted on such a scale.

The initiative was first proposed in April 2025 by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a two-day national workshop on forest conservation. The CM pitched the idea to help understand and contain snakebite cases, particularly in the Mahakaushal region. He noted that while other wildlife are regularly counted, snakes have remained largely ignored in census activities.

Pre-monsoon schedule expected

It is anticipated that the WII team will arrive in the state before or during the onset of the monsoon. Experts are keeping their fingers crossed regarding the methodology, as snakes are notoriously difficult to track. The estimation is expected to focus primarily on protected areas, including tiger reserves and sanctuaries.

Request finalized

The forest department received a formal letter from the WII seeking field permission approximately five days ago. With the final nod now secured, the team is expected to begin the ground study shortly to create a baseline for snake conservation and human-wildlife conflict mitigation.