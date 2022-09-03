e-Paper Get App
World Vulture Day: 'Declining habitat, diclofenac biggest threat to vultures'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture on, Vulture Conservation in Madhya Pradesh, was organised by Bhopal Birds Conservation Society and VNS Nature Saviour on World Vulture Day on Friday. Vulture expert Dilsher Khan was the key speaker. Van Vihar National Park director, Padmapriya Balakrishnan, was the chief guest.

In his address, Khan spoke about species of vultures found around the world like American Black Vulture, Cape Vulture, Greater Yellow Headed Vulture, Hooded Vulture, King Vulture, Luppet Faced Vulture.

Khan said that out of 9 species found in India, only 4 species were endemic, which include Long Build Vulture, Wheat Rump Back Vulture, Egyptian Vulture and Red Headed Vulture.

In Madhya Pradesh, vultures are mostly found in Rewa, Satna, Panna, Chattarpur and Tikamgarh districts. According to Khan, it is good news that migrant Himalayan Griffons have started breeding in Panna district.

“Biggest threats to vultures are drug diclofenac and their declining habitat,” he said.

