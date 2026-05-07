World Thalassaemia Day - High Thalassaemia Prevalence Reported In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Bundelkhand | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high prevalence of thalassaemia traits, ranging from 12.5% to more than 20%, has been reported in certain communities in Madhya Pradesh.

These communities are considered high-risk groups requiring specialised genetic counselling, screening and awareness to control the disease burden.

World Thalassaemia Day is observed on May 7. Studies conducted in Bhopal, Jabalpur and the Bundelkhand region have shown a significantly higher prevalence of beta-thalassaemia trait, ranging between 12.5% and 20.5%, compared to the general Indian population prevalence of 3% to 4%.

Studies have also found a high prevalence of thalassaemia traits among specific urban populations in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the Sindhi community in Jabalpur, where prevalence ranges from 20.5% to 20.7%, and in Sagar, where it stands at 12.5%. Experts said these figures indicate significant carrier rates within the community and underline the need for targeted screening and genetic counselling to manage the disease effectively.

Dr Rajesh Tikka of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, said, Haemoglobin (Hb) HPLC (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography) is a blood test used to analyse different types of haemoglobin in the blood. It should be conducted before marriage to identify such complications. In certain communities, prevalence is high in the state.