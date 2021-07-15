World Plastic Surgery Day: Helping the masses lead a full life with self-esteem

BHOPAL: World Plastic Surgery Day was observed on Thursday with the aim of raising awareness among the public about the correction of various physical deformities. The main objective was to spread awareness among the masses about the myths regarding plastic surgery, as it can go a long way in encouraging patients to give themselves or their loved ones the much-deserved second chance to lead a normal life.

Dr Arun Bhatnagar, HoD, Burns and Plastic Surgery, Gandhi Medical College, said, ìWe have to clear myths from the minds of the public that it is a costly treatment. The second myth is that plastic is used in plastic surgery. We want to say that its costs are nominal and plastic is not used for such surgery. So, people suffer trauma due to acid attacks, injuries and other deformities, should avail of the benefits of plastic surgery. We have the best facilities at GMC here.î

According to the doctors, such procedures as lower limb trauma, maxillofacial trauma and reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, cleft lip surgery, aesthetic surgery and surgery for healing injuries and injury marks caused by burns are performed as a routine to help people. Many surgeries, including cleft lip surgery, help people in improving their self-esteem and live a full life. Plastic surgery goes a long way in encouraging patients to give themselves or their loved ones the much-deserved second chance in leading a normal life, besides instilling a hope of a better, happy and healthy future.

From being a tool for enhancing physical beauty for the rich to helping improve the quality of life of people with deformities, plastic surgery has become more affordable and within the reach of the common masses. At present, besides cosmetic reasons, people are opting for plastic surgery on medical grounds.