World Meningitis Day 2026: Bhopal Neurologists See 7-8 Patients Daily As Cases Rise In MP | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meningitis cases are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. Daily, seven to eight patients are consulting neurologists in Bhopal.

Doctors said Madhya Pradesh is among the states with a high burden of meningitis cases. World Meningitis Day will be observed on Oct 5.

Meningitis is the swelling of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, and it is most commonly categorised into bacterial, viral and tuberculous (TB).

Children under five years old and individuals in crowded environments (such as schools or hostels) remain the most vulnerable populations. Neurologists in Bhopal say meningitis cases tend to increase during this period of the year.

Dr TN Dubey, neurologist and former vice chancellor of Medical University, said, “Meningitis cases are on the rise in the state, as 7-8 cases are coming in my OPD. September -October-November are favourable seasons for it. There are three types of Meningitis –bacterial, viral, and Tuberculosis.”

Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist and former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said, “A stiff neck paired with a sudden high fever and severe headache is a core warning sign of Meningitis.

A dangerous swelling of the membranes around your brain and spinal cord. In children, it is bacterial and viral, while in adults, tuberculosis meningitis is common.”