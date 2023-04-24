World Malaria Day: MP sees 95% drop in malaria cases

Use of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) contributed in the decline of malaria cases in country | representational pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has registered an overall drop of 95% in malaria cases. The sharp reduction has been noticed from 2015 to 2022, said a report. World Malaria Day will be observed on Tuesday.

“Data from 2015 to 2022 shows that Madhya Pradesh has registered an overall reduction of 95% in malaria cases,” said deputy director health Dr Himanshu Jaiswar while talking to Free Press.

According to a health department, for the last four years, Malaria cases are showing a downward trend in Madhya Pradesh, though last year, it witnessed a marginal rise. Plasmodium falciparum, which is a unicellular protozoan parasite of humans, and the deadliest species of Plasmodium that causes malaria in humans, showed the similar trend.

Major initiative on part of the Central government was Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) – about 5 crores nets were distributed in 7 North-East States, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha up to 2018-19. Another 2.25 crore LLINs were additionally supplied in 2020. Use of LLINs has been accepted by the community on a large scale and has been one of the main contributors to the drastic malaria decline, officials added.

District malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, in 2019, Bhopal recorded 106 cases, while the figure significantly dropped to 12 in 2020, however it again went to 37 in 2021. While the figure stood at 18 in 2022, so far no case has been reported this year, said Dubey.

The health department continues to monitor vector-borne diseases and take required steps to prevent and check their spread, said Dubey, adding the department also raises awareness and provides testing and treatment to control malaria.

Malaria cases in last 5 years in MP

Year Malaria cases

2018 22,279

2019 14,147

2020 6,760

2021 3,161

2022 3,826

2023 315 (so far)

