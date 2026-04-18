World Liver Day: 3 In 10 Persons Have NAFLD, 1.29 Crore At Risk, States AIIMS Bhopal | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three in every 10 persons are infected with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and around 1.29 crore people are at risk in Madhya Pradesh.

About 44% of healthy adults of Bhopal were diagnosed with NAFLD. It occurs both in obese and lean individuals, according to a joint research project undertaken by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR: 2025-26).

NAFLD is driven by poor lifestyle, obesity and diabetes. Sukhes Mukherjee, a professor at AIIMS, said four in every 10 Indians and three in every nine persons in Madhya Pradesh were infected with NAFLD.

Mukherjee said, “Not only obesity but even lean-and-thin people are also developing it. Hostel occupants and IT professionals are always at risk as there are no dietitians making menus in hostels and MNC professionals are at risk due to their lifestyle.”

The state health department has started FibroScan services in 13 districts under Healthy Liver Mission (NAFLD screening campaign) wherein 1.42 crore people were screened.

Although northern and coastal states like Uttarakhand and Kerala often report high, severe and advanced fibrosis cases, central India including Madhya Pradesh shows a high prevalence of metabolic syndrome and fat accumulation (steatosis) due to urbanisation and lifestyle factors.

The screening focuses on those with high waist circumference (above 90 cm for men, 80 cm for women), obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, often associated with lifestyle changes in urban areas.

NAFLD is emerging as a significant health challenge in Madhya Pradesh with major urban centres like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior showing rising cases due to lifestyle factors.