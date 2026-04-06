World Health Day: Science, AI-Driven Technology Improving Healthcare In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From AI-powered diagnostics to drone-based medicine delivery, science and technology are driving a shift in healthcare delivery in Madhya Pradesh, experts said on World Health Day.

This year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” highlights the role of scientific advancements in strengthening healthcare systems, with experts stressing the need to leverage such technologies for early disease detection and improved patient care.

Dr N Banerjee, former head of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said, “Science and technology help in early detection of diseases. Diagnostic tools such as TMT, echo, ultrasound and mammography are useful for early detection. TMT detects heart blockage, while mammography detects breast cancer.”

Federation of All India Medical Association national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, “AI-based mechanisms are being used in medical science. Robotic surgeries are being performed by doctors who are kilometres away from patients. Science and technology have brought significant changes in medical science for public welfare.”

Among the key technologies improving healthcare in Madhya Pradesh are:

‘Suman Sakhi Chatbot’

Madhya Pradesh is strengthening immunisation by utilising technology such as the ‘Suman Sakhi Chatbot’ for health guidance and evidence-based healthcare systems. The WhatsApp chatbot provides 24x7 maternal care guidance and information for women across the state. Efforts also include upgrading healthcare facilities and promoting research, such as documenting ethnomedicinal practices in Madhya Pradesh.

‘GutBug’

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal has developed an artificial intelligence-based tool, GutBug, to analyse how gut bacteria break down different types of food and medication. This web-based tool provides information on bacterial enzymes, reactions and microbes involved in digestion and nutrient absorption.

AIIMS drone initiative

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal has introduced drone-based delivery of medicines and is moving from successful trials towards regular long-distance implementation. The initiative aims to expand its reach and improve operational technology. The drones can carry essential medical supplies, including vaccines and routine medicines, with some equipped with cold-storage capability.

GIPCI counselling card

The Haemoglobinopathy Genetic Counselling Card (GIPCI) has been developed to help assess and prevent genetic disorders. Research on homoeopathy for sickle cell anaemia in Bhopal is led by Prof Dr Nisanth KM Nambison and Dr Smita Nambison. The card serves as a tool for early detection among tribal populations in Madhya Pradesh and helps determine the likelihood of disease inheritance, aiding prevention through counselling.