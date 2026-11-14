World Diabetes Day 2026 Highlights Rising Diabetes Burden In Madhya Pradesh, Doctors Share 4 Essential Tips For Better Health | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 20% of the state’s total adult population is diabetic. Madhya Pradesh has a population of about 8-9 crore and 50% of it is above 18 years (adult population). So, around 80,000 people are diabetic, according to diabetologists.

World Diabetes Day will be observed on Saturday. This year's theme is, Early Action on Diabetes. Diabetologists have suggested four easy steps for patients: Tension-free living, regular exercise, proper medication and balanced diets to manage it.

Insulin distribution for children with Type 1 diabetes

Dr Mahesh Maheshwari, paediatric diabetologist at AIIMS, said, “Central government will start distributing insulin for kids suffering from Type-1 diabetes through the National Health Mission as Type 1 diabetes has now been included in RBSK programme.

The government is in the process of starting to give insulin and Glucostrips through the non-communicable disease clinic.

Demand for disability status for Type 1 diabetes patients

Dr Sushil Jindal, diabetologist, said, “We had raised the issue for inclusion of Type-1 diabetes patients under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, but it could not be materialised.

So far, Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is not classified as a specified disability. Had it been so, it would have been big support for patients to meet medical expenses.”

Stress-free living and eight hours of sleep essential

Dr Sachin Chitawar, diabetologist, said, “Four basic factors for diabetes patients need to be addressed. Tension-free life, regular exercise, proper medication and a balance diet.

Nearly 20% of the population is diabetic in the state, which is very close to Kerala, which has the highest burden of cases. It is a lifestyle disease, which can be managed by following certain initiatives. Patients should get eight hours of sleep.”