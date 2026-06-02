World Bicycle Day: 18km Cycle-Track Network In Disrepair; Smart Cycles Project Awaits Revival | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dedicated bicycle tracks have fallen into disrepair and the "Smart Cycles" project, which operated in Bhopal for more than nine years, is now almost defunct.

However, the Smart City administration claims that the bicycles will return to the roads of the City of Lakes.

Bhopal's dedicated cycle tracks and the associated Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system were developed in phases with a total infrastructure investment of about Rs 11.95 crore, paired with a Rs 2.5 crore smart-bicycle rollout. World Bicycle Day will be observed on June 3.

The Smart Road connecting Bharat Mata Square to Polytechnic Square includes 2.5-metre-wide and 3km-long dedicated cycle tracks worth Rs 3 crore.

Besides, Boulevard Street (Atal Path) has a 1.7km dedicated cycle track and the entire project cost Rs 16 crore.

The overall cycle track network is 7km long and was to be maintained by the Smart City administration.

Besides, an 11km track along Hoshangabad Road was developed. The dedicated track stretches across 5.5km on one side of the road and runs for 11km when both sides of the road are considered.

In Bhopal, "Smart Cycles" refer to the Public Bike Sharing (PBS) initiative managed by the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) and Chartered Bike.

The network featured automated docking stations at key transit hubs and locations like New Market, MP Nagar and Hoshangabad Road.

The PBS fleet comprised more than 1,200 GPS-enabled bicycles across 120 docking stations, connecting key areas like New Market, MP Nagar and Hoshangabad Road.

Besides, the 11km-long dedicated cycle track along Hoshangabad Road is in a pathetic condition as it is used as a parking lot by automobile showrooms and other business units. Vendors also use it for their purposes.

Nitin Dave, public relations officer of BSCDCL, said, "The contract ended in November 2025. The Smart City administration will float the tender again.

We have 400 smart bicycles in stock at ISBT. Our smart cycles ruled for almost 10 years. It was launched in June 2017 and its contract ended in November 2025."

By the Numbers

18km Total dedicated cycle-track network

1,200+ Smart bicycles in PBS fleet

120 Docking stations

Rs 11.95 crore Infrastructure cost

Rs 2.5 crore Smart bicycle rollout cost

400 Cycles currently in stock