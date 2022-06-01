 
World Anti Tobacco Day: Believing smoking gives intrinsic pleasure is biggest lie

The NSS Unit of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organized a webinar on 'Consequences of consuming tobacco' on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@michelleding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NSS Unit of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organised a webinar on 'Consequences of consuming tobacco' on Tuesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with AATMAN to mark World Anti-Tobacco Day which is observed on May 31 every year. The aim of the webinar was to create awareness among the youth about the ill-effects of consuming tobacco and other toxic substances.

Rajeev Tiwari, director of Shuddhi De-addiction Centre was the keynote speaker. He shared his personal experiences while he was dealing with drug addiction and even shared techniques to cope for the addicts.

Around 115 were addressed in the webinar with resolving their queries about de-addiction. Tiwari said, The belief that smoking gives us intrinsic pleasure is the biggest lie.

Volunteers took pledge for non-consumption of nicotine and drugs at the event. The webinar was conducted under the guidance and supervision of programme officers DB Singh (boy's unit) and Naina Singh (girls unit) and with support of senior volunteers Rinku Varghese, Vishal Chandwani and Somit Dubey.

article-image

