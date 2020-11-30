World Aids Day 2020: No increase of HIV patients in MP

Madhya Pradesh did not see a significant increase in the number of HIV patients in the last two years. As per Union health ministry report issued this September 20, the state reported 0.59 lakh patients in 2018 and 2019. The HIV epidemic has an overall decreasing trend in the country with estimated annual New HIV infections declining by 37 per cent between 2010 and 2019. As per the government’s latest HIV estimates report (2019), India is estimated to have around 23.49 lakh people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV).

Unlike dedicated medical facilities for Covid-19, the country doesn’t have any hospital solely meant for the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients. Under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), as of July 2020, there are 570 Anti-retroviral treatment (ART) Centers and 1264 Link ART Centers.

HIV infection in the country is mainly caused by engagement in high risk behaviours. The main high-risk behaviours identified for HIV infection in country includes unprotected heterosexual behaviour, unprotected homosexual behaviour, and unsafe injecting drug use behaviour.