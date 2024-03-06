Works Worth ₹18,840Cr For Simhastha-28 Afoot: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An initial plan consisting of the districts of the Indore-Ujjain division have been included has been prepared for Simhastha-2028.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who held a meeting with the officials of various departments on Tuesday, said 523 works worth Rs 18,840 crore related to 19 departments had been proposed for Simhastha-2028.

Yadav said that the Ujjain-Indore division would be developed as complete religious-spiritual circuit.

Easy transportation and proper infrastructure should be improved up to Pashupatinath (Mandasaur) Dada Dhuniwale (Khandwa), Badwamata, Nalkheda and Ommkkreshwar.

The Mela site and Ghats on the banks of the Shipra river should be developed for Simhastha-2028, so that the devotees may take bath without problems, he said.

Since the number of private vehicles has increased, many people will come to Simhastha-2028 by road, so there should be enough space for parking, he said.

Based on the number of devotees who flocked to Ujjain in the previous Simhastha, guest houses with basic facilities should be set up on all the routes leading to Ujjain, he said

It should be done by estimating the number of visitors who are likely to come to the city in Simhastha-2028, the Chief Minister said.

Hotels and Dharmashalas should be set up in large numbers in Ujjain besides there should home-stay arrangements in rural areas, Yadav said.

Simhastha will begin from March 27, 2028 and continue till May 27.

There will be three Sahi Snan (royal bathing) and seven Parv Snans between April 9 and May 8.

It is estimated that nearly 14 crore people will visit Simhastha-2028.