Works of Madhya Pradesh designers appreciated in fashion show at Mumbai

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Department of Cottage and Rural Industries organised a fashion show at Mumbai on Friday to highlight the indigenous handloom arts of Madhya Pradesh

Models walked on the ramp wearing attires, designed by fashion designers Sadhna Vyas, Farhat Malik and Mumtaz Khan from the state which won the hearts of Mumbaikars. The film star, producers, dress designers at the fashion-show witnessed the exquisite workmanship of Bagh, Nandana prints on Chanderi, Maheshwari, sarees and suits from MP for the first time.

Designer Vyas's neo-ethnic collection was presented on the ramp by former Miss India-2020 Manya Singh.

Bags, shoes, hand ornaments made up of Khadi, silk fabrics by designer Malik also attracted fashion lovers. Miss Universe 2020 Adeline Castelino presented Farhat Malik's outfits on the ramp.

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi showcasing a bridal lehenga,designed by Mumtaz Khan in a fashion show at Mumbai on Friday evening. | FP

Sarees adorned with motifs of Maheshwar, Sochi Stupa, Khajuraho have also been the centre of attraction at the show. The designs of buildings of historical and archaeological importance have been made on saris by Madhya Pradesh cottage and Khadi village industries from the craftsmen of the state. It was presented on the ramp by actor Kunika Sadanand.

Models wore Khan's collections including long A-line gowns, jackets, sherwanis, kaftans, skirts, lehenga in cotton fabric in Bagh print and zardozi work. Khan's showstopper was Bhopali girl and TV actor Divyanka Tripathi, who wore the most mesmerising bridal lehenga of gold-orange tissue with zardozi work. Menswears also wooed everyone in Khan's collection.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:05 PM IST