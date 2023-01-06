Workout after 30s: Undergo health screening first, say doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The New Year has registered first death due to workout in gym that caused cardiac seizure. A hotelier died of a cardiac seizure at a gym in Indore on Thursday. The news raises an alarm for scores of middle-aged people who visit gyms for workout to keep themselves fit.

The city’s cardiologists have important tips to share for middle-aged people, who have recently begun working out at the gym. “They should undergo a thorough health screening before coming to gym. A complete health check-up helps an individual to know diseases he or she has. Then, they should choose appropriate workout plan, as per his or her health condition,” doctors say.

Doctors also say that first timers should avoid strenuous exercises like heavy weightlifting, high-speed running, which harm cardiac health, especially in winters, as the vessels carrying blood to the heart get constricted. Constriction of vessels is the key reason behind numerous workout-induced heart attacks, doctors said. A month before hitting the gym, their lifestyle and dietary habits should change to avoid untoward incidents.

Moderate workout: Dr Khare

Cardiologist Dr Awadhesh Narayan Khare said that high-intensity cardio workout and heavy weightlifting harm cardiac health of middle-aged individuals. He suggested brisk walking on treadmills and lifting light weights followed by diet rich in potassium and complex carbohydrates such as whole grains. Refined foods are a big no, he added.

Separate workout: Fitness trainer

Fitness trainer Rakesh More, who has represented India at international bodybuilding championships, said middle-aged people should not be made to undergo weight training at the preliminary stage. They are advised to execute simple bodyweight workout such as push-ups, pull-ups and rope skipping. He added that normal walking would suffice for people with medication, he said.