Workers Should Get Lodging Facility Near Industrial Units: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said industrial workers should be provided with all facilities. The facilities should be such that the workers should get accommodation in places where the industrial units come up so that slums in nearby areas can also be managed, Yadav said.

Yadav made the statement at Mantralay on Wednesday when he reviewed the progress of the schemes of the labour department. Panchayat, Rural Development and Labour Minister, Prahlad Patel was also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, it was said that plans were afoot to set up model Rain Baseras in 16 places under Nagar Nigam. Yadav directed the officials to dispose of the long-pending dues of workers and to fix time limit to resolve the issue. The government is committed to give old dues of the mill workers in Indore, Nagda, Ratlam, Gwalior and other places, Yadav said. The Chief Minister further said the cases should be regularly monitored.

Model labour welfare centres to be set up

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said model labour welfare centres should be set up near the industrial units where the number of workers is very high, so that they may get more benefits. He also said scheme for giving financial aid to buy equipment should be attached to PM’sVishwakarma Yojna.

Yadav lays stress on online sale of small, domestic units’ products

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Cottage and Village Industries Department should make arrangements for online sale of the products of small and domestic units. The Cottage and Village Industries Department also act as nodal agency for the progress of those who run small and micro industries, Yadav said. Yadav further said locals should be imparted training to improve their skill and provide financial aid for manufacturing clothes of deities in religious places.