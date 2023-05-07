Work on Bhopal Metro Project on face track, 145 days to go for priority corridor

The unseasonal rains the city has been witnessing has not hampered the project work. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):: With merely 145 days left for the launch of the 4-km Bhopal Metro priority corridor, the authorities have put the project on fast track. The unseasonal rains the city has been witnessing has not hampered the project work. The city people are keenly awaiting the launch of the priority corridor to see the running of the metro live and also the modern facilities it has to offer.

The senior officers are ensuring that the remaining works under various heads should be completed within the stipulated time.

The work of laying railway tracks is scheduled to begin soon. The interior works of metro stations are going on round the clock. The work of laying wire cables and other important construction works are going at a fast pace.

The pier work (ground level to concourse level) of all 8 metro stations is inching towards near completion.

Meanwhile, the officials are yet to find a suitable place for the demo model of metro rail even as they have surveyed three to four sites. The final site is likely to be finalised soon.

The state government is also keeping a close watch on the progress of the metro project as it wants to roll out Metro in the state capital before the announcement of the assembly polls. The Metro Corporation authorities are keeping the CM Office updated about the progress of the project .

