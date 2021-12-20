Wooden hanger for turbans from Gujarat displayed on IGRMS social media pages

BHOPAL: Pagdiyo, a wooden hanger for turbans is the third Exhibit of the Week of the month, which has been displayed on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The height of the exhibit, collected from the Kansara community of Bhavnagar (Gujarat) by the museum in 1995 is 49cm. The exhibition began on Monday.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said primary portion of Pagdiyo is carved from a single piece of wood. The upper section begins with a spherical knob-like construction with a hook for hanging. It is further extended into a solid cube-like feature with geometrical designs on each surface. The succeeding part of artifact has four upright pegs ornately carved with anthropogenic figures. It also has an interlacing pattern of a serpent-like formation between each peg, strengthening the body and adding its aesthetic beauty.

Four S-shaped outwardly projected components facing four directions serve mainly as the hangers. These flung pieces are meticulously carved to resemble an elongated horse's neck.

Pagdiyo is hung from a house's covered verandah or side chamber of the entrance gate. It is mainly used for hanging precious turban, Mishra said.

