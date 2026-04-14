Women's Quota Bill, Ucc Figure In Bjp's Core Committee Meeting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first core committee of the BJP, after Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister, took place at his residence on Tuesday.

Because Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Bihar as an observer, he could not participate in it.

Another Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who came to participate in the meeting, left for Delhi early.

Besides two deputy chief ministers and three ministers, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadoria, and Lal Singh Arya participated in the meeting. Member of Parliament Faggan Singh Kulaste also took part in it.

The meeting mainly discussed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to be brought to Parliament.

What impact the bill will have on the 2028 Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, if Parliament passes it, also figured in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed if the Congress opposed the bill, the party should be portrayed as anti-women.

Once Parliament passes the bill, the BJP will campaign across the state and deploy its leaders at different places for the same.

The proposed uniform civil code (UCC) also came up for discussion at the meeting, and Yadav said the government would soon set up a committee and would implement it on the basis of the panel's recommendations.

It came to light that the tribal leaders of the party were opposed to the UCC, and if the tribal people were included in it, there might be resentment among them.

Those who were present at the meeting said the states, which carried out UCC, did not include tribal people in it.

The meeting also discussed the goings-on in the government and the organisation and suggested that before taking any important decision, the government should take the core committee into confidence.

It also came up at the meeting that the officers were not giving any importance to the public representatives.

According to a senior leader, the government should ensure that the officers respect the public representatives.