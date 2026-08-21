'Women Were Sent To My Bungalow To Trap Me...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's Remarks In Shivpuri Go Viral | VIDEO

'Women Sent To Trap Me...' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's Remarks In Shivpuri Go Viral | VIDEO |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Madhya Pradesh MLA Pritam Lodhi making controversial remarks alleging that people send women to his residence to defame him, went viral on social media on Friday.

According to information, Lodhi was addressing a gathering in Khaniyadhana in Picchore on Aug 20 to protest the vandalism of a statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

A video of the event also surfaced on social media.

In the viral video, Lodhi is heard claiming, “Mere paas dak bangale par mahilaon ko pahuncha denge, khud nahin aayenge. Jao, lado, kuch kaho... ulti-seedhi baat karo. Ve aati hain, ulti-seedhi baatein karti hain, to main samajh jata hoon ki ye shatir dimaag ki hain. Ek mobile lekar bagal mein khade rehte hain. Hum ladenge to ye kuch kahega, aur kuch kahenge to phansane ki koshish karenge.”

#WATCH | 'Kuch Log Mere Bangle Par Mahilao Ko Bhejte Hain Mujhe Fasane Ki Koshish Mein...': BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi's Remarks Go Viral#BJP #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/gJyqdBsPx3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 21, 2026

"(Some people deliberately send women to meet him at the government guest house to provoke him and trap him. He alleged that these people stand nearby with mobile phones and wait for him to react so that they can record a video and use it against him.)"

The MLA further claimed, “Kuch mahilaon ne mujhe bataya ki mere khilaf saazish rachi ja rahi hai. Ve mere daayein-baayein mahilaon ko bhejte hain. Kai baar aisi mahilaon ko bhej diya jata hai, jinhen kaha jata hai ki jao, unhen ‘pata lo’ aur phir phansane ki koshish karo.”

"(A woman had informed me about the alleged conspiracy. Some women are sent to approach me, start arguments or try to win me over.)"

Lodhi also said he can usually understand when someone approaches him with suspicious intentions. He made further remarks about the alleged behaviour of such women.

The video has triggered various reactions on social media and sparked political and social discussions. However, the authenticity and complete context of the viral video have not been independently verified.

No official clarification from the MLA regarding the viral clip was immediately available.