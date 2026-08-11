Women SHG Members Create Tiranga Rangolis Under Har Ghar Tiranga In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which is being effectively followed in the district, the women members of self-help groups associated with the Livelihood Mission in the Sanwer development block participated enthusiastically in the initiative.

The women created attractive 'Tiranga' (tricolour) rangolis in their villages and surrounding areas, inspiring people to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The rangolis created by the women beautifully depicted the spirit of patriotism, national unity and national pride alongside the colours of the tricolour.

Through these rangolis, the women conveyed the message of taking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to the masses and making it truly meaningful.

The Livelihood Mission group members stated that the tricolour is not merely a symbol of our honour and prestige but also of the country's unity, integrity and glory. The women are also conducting awareness activities to ensure maximum citizen participation in the campaign.