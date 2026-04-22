Women Congress Workers Protest In Bhopal, Demand 33% Reservation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women Congress leaders carrying placards of lollipops and toys (jhunjhunas) marched towards the BJP office here on Wednesday, demanding 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

During the protest, organised by the state Women Congress, president Reena Borasi and other leaders alleged that the Central Government is offering a ‘lollipop’ in the name of women's reservation, while no concrete steps are being taken at the grassroots level.

Borasi stated that the Congress is in favour of the bill, but the Union Government had brought a delimitation bill into Parliament rather than the Women's Reservation Bill.

Police had raised barricades to stop the protesters from marching towards the BJP office. When some leaders tried to cross the barricades, they came face-to-face with the police. The Congress leaders claimed that the police detained some of them and also allegedly beat them.