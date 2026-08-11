Woman’s Body Carried In Municipal Garbage Vehicle After Hearse Fails To Arrive At Chhatarpur Hospital | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman’s body was transported in a municipal garbage collection vehicle after delay in hearse in MP's Chhatarpur on Monday.

The family waited for hours for a hearse at Bada Malhera Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The incident came to light after a video showing the body being carried in the vehicle surfaced on social media. The video has led to criticism and raised questions about the facilities available at government hospitals.

Watch the VIDEO below :

A body of a woman was carried home from a government hospital in a garbage collecting tractor in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The same state where CM had promised air ambulance for critical patients but is yet to manage a proper hearse van. pic.twitter.com/AqbfxXf1fc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 10, 2026

The deceased was identified as Rukhsana Khan, who had been missing since July 4. Her body was found at a garbage dump near Surajpur Road on August 5.

After the post-mortem, Rukhsana’s family allegedly waited for several hours for a vehicle to take her body home. Her husband, Babalesh Ahirwar, said the family was eventually given a municipal tractor-trolley that is normally used to transport garbage.

The incident has led to an inquiry into why a hearse or mortuary vehicle was not provided to the family.

Chhatarpur Collector Mrinal Meena said the district administration had recommended disciplinary action against the local Block Medical Officer (BMO) following an inquiry by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Shocking visuals from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: A woman’s body is transported in a municipal garbage tractor-trolley after postmortem at Badamalhara Community Health Centre.



Local officials say repeated requests for a mortuary van went unanswered due to lack of funds, sparking… — Sanjay Deka (@SanjayDekaFLJ) August 9, 2026

Inquiry Underway

A separate inquiry is also underway to check if there were other lapses by the hospital or municipal body. Officials will look into whether a mortuary van was available, why it was not used and who arranged the tractor-trolley.

Earlier, CMHO Rajendra Prasad Gupta said the matter was being taken seriously and that an explanation had been sought from the Bada Malhera BMO. He said two hearse vehicles had been made available at the district headquarters.

A woman’s body was transported from a government hospital to her home in a garbage-collecting tractor in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.



The incident has raised questions over the availability of proper hearse services, amid criticism that families are being forced to rely on… pic.twitter.com/MihBW8beMj — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 10, 2026

Political Criticism

The incident has also drawn political criticism. Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar called it “extremely shameful and insensitive” and questioned the state government’s claims about healthcare facilities.

A body of a woman was carried home from a government hospital in a garbage collecting tractor in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The same state where CM had promised air ambulance for critical patients but is yet to manage a proper hearse van. pic.twitter.com/AqbfxXf1fc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 10, 2026

Singhar also questioned how the government could talk about facilities such as air ambulances when a family had to use a garbage vehicle to transport a dead body.

The district administration said further action will be taken after the ongoing inquiries into the hospital and municipal arrangements are completed.