SDRF Rescues Pregnant Woman In Labour After Ambulance Fails To Reach Waterlogged Village In MP's Sehore | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An SDRF team rescued a pregnant woman from Jamni village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district amid heavy rain and helped take her to hospital on time on Monday.

The woman was suffering from labour pain when a 108 ambulance reached the village to take her to hospital. However, the ambulance could not enter the village as a drain had swollen due to heavy rain.

Seeing the situation, the SDRF team reached the spot and used a boat to safely bring the woman out of the village. She was then handed over to the 108 ambulance staff.

Videos show the SDRF team and some locals pulling a rope attached to the boat to help it move safely through the flowing water.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Ambulance staff member Subhash Sen and driver Kamal Singh Malviya immediately took the woman to the District Hospital in Sehore, where she was admitted safely.

The timely action by the SDRF team and the ambulance staff helped ensure that the woman reached the hospital despite the heavy rain and overflowing drain.

Heavy rain continued across Sehore district on Monday. According to data released by the Land Records Department on August 10, the district received an average of 3.96 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Downpour in MP

The highest rainfall was recorded in Shyampur tehsil, which received 8.27 inches, while Sehore city recorded 6.69 inches.

Other areas also received heavy rain. Rehti recorded 4.67 inches, Budhni 4.09 inches, Bhairunda 3.23 inches, Ichhawar 3.03 inches, Ashta 1.38 inches and Javar 0.35 inches of rain.

The continuous rainfall has caused several rivers and drains in the district to swell. Waterlogging has also been reported in low-lying areas, causing problems for residents.

The administration is keeping a watch on waterlogged areas and the condition of rivers and drains amid the continuing rain.