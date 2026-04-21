Woman Reaches Collectorate With Petrol, Matchbox; Threatens Suicide Over 25-Year Land Dispute In MP's Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A frustrated woman arrived at Collectorate carrying a bottle of petrol and a box of matches alongside her applications, threatening suicide over unresolved land dispute in Balaghat on Tuesday.

The woman stated that she has been subjected to harassment and persecution for approximately 25 years.

She used to operate a school situated opposite a college; she had submitted an application to the SDM office in Waraseoni to secure a lease for the premises.

According to the victim, Naushad Khan, a resident of Sikandra in the Waraseoni region, stated that she had submitted an application for the demarcation of her land in December 2025. She had submitted an application to the SDM office in Waraseoni to secure a lease for the premises. However, due to bureaucratic delays, the matter remained pending.

Later, when Yogendra Nirmal became an MLA and raised the issue of encroachment in the Legislative Assembly, her school—and her school alone—was demolished in the name of removing encroachments, while all other encroachments in the area remain intact to this day.

Subsequently, she submitted fresh applications in January, February, March, and April as well. She has been running from pillar to post, making endless rounds of offices in both Balaghat and Waraseoni yet the demarcation of her land has not been carried out, causing her immense hardship

The aggrieved woman further revealed that a Patwari revenue official had visited the site for demarcation last year; however, when she failed to pay him a bribe, he left without completing the demarcation, an incident regarding which a formal complaint had also been lodged.

When she protested against this injustice, she was even targeted and intimidated by hired goons.