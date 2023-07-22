Woman Priest In MP Alleges Molestation, Threatens Self-Immolation Near CM's House

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman priest in Madhya Pradesh has alleged molestation by three male priests of a shrine in Indore and threatened to immolate herself if no action is taken against the accused.

The sadhvi claimed that she made several attempts to get an FIR registered against the accused. However, the police did pay any heed to her complaint.

She made the allegation at Indore Press Club and threatened to self-immolate in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's residence if no FIR gets registered in the next 24 hours.

Accompanied by around half-a-dozen priests, including men, the sadhvi said she had met state Home Minister Narottam Mishra in this regard but nothing has come out so far. "I met Narottam Mishra who in turn spoke to Indore police but nothing has been done so far. If an FIR does not get registered in the next 24 hours, I would immolate myself in front of the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal," the woman priest said.

She would reach every programme of Chief Minister Chouhan and voice her concern if her demand is not met,the sadhvi warned. "Three male priests molested me, but the police are not taking my complaint. I will raise this issue before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, if needed," the sadhvi asserted.