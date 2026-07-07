Woman Pours Petrol On Herself During Public Hearing In MP’s Shivpuri; Alleges Police Inaction Over Dowry Harassment — VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly attempted suicide by pouring petrol on herself during a public hearing at the SP office in Shivpuri on Tuesday, claiming inaction on her complaints of dowry harassment.

Police personnel and bystanders intervened immediately, preventing the attempt and bringing the situation under control. The woman was later counselled by police officials.

According to her complaint, she had repeatedly approached the local police station and the Women's Police Station, alleging dowry harassment, physical assault and misappropriation of her cash and jewellery by her in-laws.

#WATCH | Woman Attempts Self-Immolation During SP’s Public Hearing in Shivpuri; Alleges Dowry Harassment, Inaction by Police #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/o4oyQ9DXSl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2026

She claimed that despite submitting complaints, no first information report (FIR) had been registered.

The woman stated that she was assaulted on April 13, 2026. She lodged complaints first at the local police station and subsequently at the Women's Police Station, but no FIR was registered.

Following this, she approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking justice. She also alleged that she and her husband were being threatened with implication in false cases.

The woman's husband stated that he had been making rounds of the Superintendent of Police's office for the past two days, but his complaint went unheard.

He claimed that his hard work and earnings had gone into the construction of the house from which they were being evicted.

Frustrated by the lack of action, they arrived at the control room on Tuesday, where the woman brought the petrol-filled bottle. Police initiate an investigation.

The police calmed the woman down after counseling her and have initiated an investigation into the matter upon receiving her complaint. As of now, the allegations made by the woman have not been substantiated.

The police state that further action will be taken based on the facts established during the investigation.