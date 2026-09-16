Woman, Newborn Die During Childbirth In MP's Rewa; Father Stages 13-Day Hunger Strike Seeking Justice | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A father in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 13 days, demanding justice after the death of his daughter, Kalpana Mishra, and her newborn child at Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa.

The issue was raised in a statement targeting the BJP government, alleging that no FIR had been registered against those responsible despite the Rewa woman and newborn death. The statement also demanded a fair investigation into the deaths and urged the authorities to take action against those found responsible.

A video has surfaced showing the man lying down and refusing to eat anything as he continues his Rewa hunger strike. Family members can be seen sitting beside him, supporting him during the protest. The man appeared to be in a weak condition as his hunger strike entered its 13th day.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

भाजपा सरकार के जर्जर सिस्टम की संवेदनहीनता देखिए।



रीवा में बहन कल्पना मिश्रा जी और उनके नवजात शिशु की मौत के बाद एक पिता न्याय की मांग को लेकर 13 दिनों से आमरण अनशन पर बैठे है, लेकिन जिम्मेदारों पर FIR तक नहीं हुई।



एक पिता ने अपनी बेटी और नवजात को खो दिया, अब न्याय की आस में… pic.twitter.com/oDy4zqMRm8 — Kamleshwar Patel (@Kamleshwar_INC) September 16, 2026

According to the statement, the father lost both his daughter and newborn grandchild and was putting his own health at risk while waiting for action from the authorities.

The statement accused the government of failing to respond to the family’s demand for justice and called for accountability in the case of the Rewa hospital negligence.

The father’s hunger strike had entered its 13th day, with the family continuing to seek answers and justice from the administration.

The matter has raised questions over the response of the authorities and the action taken in connection with the Kalpana Mishra death and the death of her newborn child.

Rewa Woman, Newborn Die During Childbirth

A 25-year-old woman and her newborn had died during childbirth at Gandhi Memorial Hospital Rewa on Thursday.

In the video, she was seen moving away from the hospital staff and calling out to her family members for help. Her family members were seen trying to console her. Kalpana was also heard saying that if such treatment continued, the staff would “kill” her.

ओह !

कितनी ह्रदय विदारक घटना है ये!



मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा के गांधी मेमोरियल अस्पताल में पहली डिलीवरी के दौरान जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत हो गई.



ये 25 वर्षीय कल्पना मिश्रा की मौत से पहले का एक वीडियो है, जिसमें वह मदद मांग रही है. महिला कह रही है कि इस तरह का इलाज जारी रहा तो ये लोग मुझे… pic.twitter.com/0Y7JuXOowr — Bharat Suraj भारत सूरज (@bharatsuraj01) August 28, 2026

The family had alleged medical negligence in Rewa and had demanded action against the duty doctor. The Rewa viral video has since drawn attention to the family’s allegations and their demand for an investigation.

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