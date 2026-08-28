Woman, Newborn Die After Delivery At Rewa Government Hospital; Probe Ordered | File Pic (Representative image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her newborn baby died after delivery at government-run Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, triggering protest by family members who alleged medical negligence and misconduct by the hospital administration.

Medical college dean Dr Sunil Agrawal suspended two nurses who were on duty and constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

According to reports, Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Mangawan area, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for delivery on the night of August 25. She underwent a surgical delivery at 8.30 pm on August 26 and gave birth to a baby. However, both the newborn and the mother died shortly afterwards.

Doctors are investigating whether blood arranged from outside the hospital for transfusion before the delivery contributed to the deterioration in her condition. An alleged overdose of anaesthesia is also among the aspects being examined.

The family alleged gross negligence during treatment. Following the deaths, family members created a ruckus at the hospital, leading to tension on the premises for a considerable time.

Dean Dr Sunil Agrawal and medical superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra reached the spot late at night and held a meeting with the family members to hear their grievances. The hospital management assured them of an impartial investigation. It was also decided that the post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors from district hospital.

Probe report by Monday

Medical superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra told Free Press, "Blood was arranged from outside for transfusion before delivery. Prima facie, it is one of the suspected factors. Similarly, an anaesthesia overdose is also a point of investigation for the probe panel. The committee has been constituted and its report is expected by Monday. The post-mortem report is also expected by Monday. Two nurses have been suspended."