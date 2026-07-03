Woman Found Strangled In Gwalior; Live-In Partner Held, Former Husband Missing |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in her rented house following a dispute involving her former husband and his cousin, with whom she was living in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the Ara Mill area under the Hazira police station limits in Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Aarti Dhakad. She married Atar Singh in 2015.

After separating from her husband, she married his friend, Dharmendra. When that relationship also failed, she entered into a live-in relationship with Sanju, a relative of her second husband.

Aarti Dhakad had two children and was living with Sanju in the Ara Mill area.

Both Aarti and Sanju supported themselves and the children by driving e-rickshaws.

According to her family, Aarti was working hard to ensure her children’s education and a better future.

However, her former husband was constantly pressurising her to live with him and threatened to kill her and Sanju, reportedly.

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Family suspects both Dharmendra and Sanju

Aarti’s brother Darshanlal Dhakad said, “On July 1, Aarti returned after driving her e-rickshaw. After paying the rent to the vehicle owner, Sanju also arrived home.”

Meanwhile, Dharmendra arrived at the scene. The three sat together and consumed alcohol.

Subsequently, a dispute arose regarding their relationships. The trio had also engaged in a verbal altercation earlier at the railway station.

During this time, Aarti called her brother to inform him that Dharmendra was repeatedly threatening to kill both her and Sanju if she did not stay with him.

The family alleged that Dharmendra and Sanju conspired to strangle Aarti to death and attempted to dispose of her body.

Dharmendra is at large

Upon receiving the information, the Hazira police station under Hazira police station arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Sanju has been taken into custody for questioning.

The police are investigating all aspects of the case and are conducting continuous raids to locate the absconding suspect.

Police have also examined CCTV footage from the area, in which Dharmendra was seen leaving the scene of the crime.

Officials said the suspect will be arrested soon and the full details of the incident will be revealed.