Woman Duped Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Google Store Rating Job Fraud In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped a woman from the Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh by luring her with a fake online job involving rating products on the Google Store. Police on Thursday registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police, Shabana, a homemaker residing in Shahjahanabad, received a message on Telegram about two years ago offering her a job to rate products online. Initially, she was paid small incentives for completing tasks, which convinced her that the work was genuine.

Later, the fraudsters asked her to deposit money in return for higher payouts. As the process continued, she was persuaded to invest larger sums. When she tried to withdraw her money, the suspects claimed that her tasks were incomplete and demanded additional payments.

In an attempt to recover her funds, Shabana deposited more money into the company s bank account. However, when the fraudsters demanded another Rs 7 lakh, she refused. By then, she had already lost around Rs 4.5 lakh. Realising she had been cheated, she approached the Cyber Crime Branch, after which police registered a case against unidentified suspects.

Youth loses Rs 32,000 as mobile hacked: In another cyber fraud case from the same locality, a young man lost nearly Rs 32,000 after downloading an unknown mobile application.

Police said Vivek Kumar received a suspicious app link around seven months ago and downloaded it on his phone. Soon after, his mobile phone was allegedly hacked and Rs 32,000 was withdrawn from his credit card in a single transaction. Following a complaint to the Cyber Helpline, police registered a fraud case against unidentified persons and began an investigation.