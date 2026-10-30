Woman Claims 20-Year Relationship With Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, Accuses BJP MP Anita Chouhan Of Harassment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has made serious allegations involving cabinet minister for Scheduled Caste Welfare Department Nagar Singh Chouhan, claiming that she has been in a relationship with him for the past 20 years. In a video statement, the woman identified herself as Rashmi and accused the minister’s wife, BJP MP Anita Chouhan, of mental harassment. When contacted, neither Nagar Singh Chouhan nor Anita Chouhan answered the call.

Rashmi warned that she would visit the minister’s residence and said Anita and her family would be responsible if anything untoward happened to her there.

In the video, Rashmi claimed that her relationship with Chouhan began when she was 18 years old. She said she was making the statement in full consciousness and without any family or political pressure. According to Rashmi, the minister had promised to stand by her, and she spent the past 20 years trusting that assurance. She claimed that she lived in a separate house rather than at the minister’s official residence and acted according to his instructions.

Rashmi alleged that Anita Chouhan sent objectionable messages to her and her son. She claimed that the messages distressed her son to such an extent that he did not even appear for his examination.

Rashmi also claimed that she had tried to contact Anita through messages to explain her situation. In response, she received objectionable messages and claimed that the MP told her they should not come face to face in the future.

Responding to the allegations, Congress spokesperson Rahul Sharma said that this shows the anti-women character of the minister. Similar allegations have been levelled against BJP leaders in the past as well. In such a situation, when allegations are being levelled against BJP ministers, the Chief Minister should take immediate cognisance of the matter.