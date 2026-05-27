Woman Brutally Beaten With Sticks, Axe Over Old Dispute In MP's Shivpuri; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sustained severe injuries after a group of miscreants brutally thrashed her with sticks and axe in Shivpuri.

The incident took place in the Ludhawali area of Shivpuri, while a video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen attacking the woman in public. Moments later, another woman arrives carrying a stick, after which all of them are seen repeatedly beating her with sticks and assaulting her brutally.

Shivpuri, MP: CCTV shows woman Aarti Prajapati brutally assaulted by a group of men on the street, left fighting for life.

Prime Minister Democrat Bharat Dems pic.twitter.com/2DCwqjPPHO — Shekhar Gupta (@TheRealShekharG) May 27, 2026

The men can be seen beating her non-stop, even when she fell on the ground and shouted for mercy.

The locals gathered around, and some can be seen getting inside their house due to fear of the miscreants.

Watch the video below :

Video of assault on a woman in Ludhwali area of Shivpuri city goes viral,,,, This shocking picture is from Shivpuri city of #Shivpuri district of #MadhyaPradesh, where a woman Superintendent of Police is serving, in such a situation such assault on women is raising questions on… pic.twitter.com/ceLk7pzfxJ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 27, 2026

According to information circulating online, the injured woman has been identified as Aarti Prajapati.

According to reports, she is severly injured, and is left fighting for life.

Netizens on social media are questioning safety of women in such areas, and questioning the absence of police.

मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी से एक बेहद शर्मनाक और दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।



कुछ दबंग गुंडों ने आरती प्रजापति नाम की युवती को इतनी बेरहमी से पीटा कि उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।



शिवपुरी में नई SP मैडम की काफी चर्चा है, जिन्हें लोग “Lady Singham” कह रहे हैं। उम्मीद है… pic.twitter.com/8GwhvvqbWA — राजस्थान चौपड़ (@Rajchaupad) May 27, 2026

Reports suggest that Aarti Prajapati had earlier made serious allegations and also expressed fear for her life. She was already in danger due to the same people who attacked her now.

Another disturbing viral video from Shivpuri leaves people questioning women’s safety in the city. pic.twitter.com/wCFPIjmBIf — shibya Sharma (@Shibyash_17) May 27, 2026

The reason for the attack seems due to an old rivalry.

The matter has now reached the authorities and the investigation is going on. Police action in the matter is still awaited.