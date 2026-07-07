Will Quit Politics To Protect Religion: Diggi | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said he will quit politics and work for protecting religion.

Singh also said he would take out a Yatra from Mahakaleshwar Temple to Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Dussehra instead of Gandhi's birthday (on October 2nd).

Singh said he would not deliver any speech during his yatra. Nor will he make any post about the event on social media.

There was a major scam in the construction of the Ram Temple, and donations given by devotees were stolen, he said.

He called Champat Rai a corrupt person. Singh said the party had given him a lot by making him the chief minister twice, an MLA for five times, RS member twice, and LS member twice.

He is now 80 and will protect religion until he sees the last rays of the sun.

He is an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, and his house in Raghogarh has a temple of Ragho Ji.

When a yatra was taken out for Shila Poojan, he, too, contributed to it, despite being in the Congress. Later, he donated money for construction of the Ram Temple.

People of MP forced him to quit politics: BJP

BJP's state media in charge Ashish Agarwal, has said the people of Madhya Pradesh forced Digvijaya to quit politics.

According to Agarwal, the public ousted him from the government. Afterwards, he lost the Lok Sabha election, and the party did not give him a ticket for the Rajya Sabha.

As Digvijaya is not getting any importance in the Congress, he is making such statements, Agarwal added.

Chain of events

Digvijaya Singh has been encountering problems for the last 10 days. At a press conference in Ujjain on June 27, he gave a clean chit to the government over Veer Bharat Nyas.

Later, at a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, the party leaders opened a front against him.

Singh had to give clarifications later. At a meeting of the Mahila Congress, Singh announced that he would take out a yatra from Mahakal to Ayodhya. And now, he has said he will quit politics.