Wild Elephant From Maharashtra Enters MP’s Chhindwara, Forest Officials On Alert | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials in Chhindwara have been taken aback by the sudden entry of Maharashtra’s elephant in west Chhindwara forest division.

The jumbo had first reached Balaghat in March. It was spotted in the western region of the district from September 2-3.

Since local forest officials did not know how to handle the elephant-related situation, the Satpura Tiger Reserve officials gave basic training on how to monitor the jumbo movement. They have also been told about dos and don’ts.

As the elephant is young and of wild nature, hence forest officials are on toes to spread awareness in villages situated within 5-km radius of the elephant movement zone.

Villagers have been advised not to chase the elephant or feed it. WhatsApp groups are being formed in the villages so that villagers can send the information of elephant movement.

This is probably for the first time that elephant movement has been reported in Chhindwara area.

Satpura Tiger Reserve field director Rakhi Nanda told Free Press that elephant movement was being reported from March. There is no plan to rescue the elephant, at present. Currently, field staff is monitoring the situation.