Janmashtami 2026: 101 Children Dressed As Little Radhas & Krishnas Attend Janmashtami Events At CM Residence In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal Turns Devotional Hue On Janmashtami As Little Radhas, Krishnas Charm CM Residence | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 101 little Radhas and Krishnas added charm to Janmashtami celebrations at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the bhajans, Maharasa and cultural performances held at the residence and also interacted with children who arrived dressed as Radha and Krishna.

The Chief Minister broke a matki while carrying a child dressed as Bal Gopal and offered makhan-mishri to the children. He said Lord Krishna’s life teaches people to remain patient during difficult times, fulfil their duties and overcome challenges.

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी का पावन पर्व आज मध्यप्रदेश में हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर भोपाल निवास में बाल-गोपालों, स्थानीय नागरिकों एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ 'श्रीकृष्ण पर्व' मनाया। इस दौरान अनेक प्रस्तुतियां भी हुईं, जिन्होंने सबका मन मोह लिया।



भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का… pic.twitter.com/a73MZIjWpK — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 4, 2026

Yadav also announced plans to develop places associated with Lord Krishna, including Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, Amjhera in Dhar, Janapav and Narayana Dham in Mahidpur.

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Across Bhopal, Janmashtami celebrations began with special prayers, religious processions and cultural programmes at temples and other venues.

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A grand procession of Lord Krishna was taken out from Barkhedi to Shabban Square, drawing a large number of devotees and members of the Ahir Yadav community. Brass idols of Radha and Krishna were the main attraction of the procession.

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन अवसर पर भोपाल के बरखेड़ी स्थित श्रीकृष्ण मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की और लड्डू गोपाल जी के चल समारोह में शामिल हुआ।



कन्हैया से यही प्रार्थना है कि हम सभी पर अपना आशीर्वाद सदैव बनाए रखें।



जय श्री राधे-कृष्ण...#HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/h3kYPaaAce — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 4, 2026

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Ahir Yadav community temple in Barkhedi and offered prayers.

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Krishna Festivities Spread Across Madhya Pradesh

The state government is organising ‘Shri Krishna Parv’ at 111 locations across all 55 districts. More than 1,500 local artists are presenting Raslila, bhajans, folk songs and programmes based on Krishna’s life and teachings. Over 7,500 Krishna temples have also been specially decorated.

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At ISKCON’s Hare Krishna Land in Patel Nagar, the temple was decorated on a traditional Jaisalmer theme with orchid flowers brought from Thailand. Krishna Katha, continuous Hare Krishna Mahamantra kirtan and the theatrical presentation Rukmini Kalyanam were among the main attractions. Organisers expected nearly one lakh devotees to visit.

Major temples across Bhopal, including Birla Mandir, Gopal Mandir, Karuna Dham, Shriji Mandir and Banke Bihari Mandir, witnessed a steady stream of devotees. Lord Krishna’s birth will be celebrated at midnight, followed by special maha aarti at temples.