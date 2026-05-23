Wife Doubts Husband, Husband Hates Reels; Mediation Centre Sees Unusual Cases In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man married for 24 years approached Lok Samudayik Madhyasthta Kendra (Public Community Mediation Centre) in the city for resolution of a dispute with his wife that had continued for more than a decade.

The man, a catering contractor, approached the Centre with the complaint that his wife doubted his fidelity because he had many women workers in his team with whom he had to interact.

The wife came to the Centre along with their son and daughter, both of whom were studying at the Government College of Excellence after completing their school education at a private school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The daughter was also earning $40-$50 per month by making reels.

“Normally, it is the children who are most affected by marital disputes. I was very happy to see that the couple kept fighting with each other for more than a decade but did not allow it to affect the upbringing and education of their children,” said Shail Awasthi, a mediator at the Centre. The Centre successfully mediated between the couple and a compromise was worked out.

A large number of men are approaching the newly established Centre at the collectorate for resolution of disputes with their wives. In another case before the Centre, a man said his wife remained busy chatting continuously on the phone.

In yet another case, a man said, “My wife makes reels and I don’t like it.” Another man approached the Centre alleging that his wife had deserted him and moved to her parental home with their daughter.

According to Awasthi, all the cases she has handled so far relate to marital disputes and all the complainants were men. “They tell us that no one listens to them at Mahila Police Thana and so they have come here,” she said.